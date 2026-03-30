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Bengaluru banker murder case: 'Possessive' husband named prime accused in charge sheet

The charge sheet names seven accused and lists 68 witnesses, including onlookers.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 22:17 IST
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S Balamurugan
S Balamurugan
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Published 29 March 2026, 22:17 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCrimeWhitefield

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