<p>Bengaluru: Police have filed a charge sheet in the December murder of a 39-year-old banker, naming her “extremely possessive” estranged husband as the prime accused.</p>.<p>Described as a chilling and premeditated crime driven by suspicion and obsession, the 495-page charge sheet was filed by Magadi Road police before the 24th ACMM court last week.</p>.<p>The document names seven accused and lists 68 witnesses, including onlookers. It includes forensic evidence, CCTV footage, witness statements, and other material gathered during the investigation.</p>.<p>Selva Balamurugan, 40, a tech professional who had quit his job at a multinational company in Whitefield, allegedly shot his estranged wife, Bhuvaneshwari (39), with a country-made pistol in Rajajinagar on December 23. He later surrendered at the Magadi Road police station.</p>.<p>According to the charge sheet, Balamurugan went to great lengths to carry out the murder. Bhuvaneshwari had been living separately with their two children following marital disagreements and was working as an assistant manager at a nationalised bank.</p>.<p>Investigators said Balamurugan was consumed by suspicions about his wife’s fidelity, despite finding no evidence of any extramarital relationship. Police said this suspicion became the sole motive for the crime.</p>.<p>"Balamurugan meticulously planned the murder, even scouting the jurisdictional police station beforehand as he intended to surrender immediately after the killing. Months before the incident, he travelled to Bihar with co-accused Abhimanyu Singh, a native of Varanasi, to procure a country-made pistol from a gunrunner. He relied on Singh to navigate language barriers and local contacts. He also carried a knife as a backup in case the firearm failed and had initially planned to hire a hitman,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.</p>.<p>Police registered a suo motu case after Balamurugan surrendered and confessed to the crime. He has been booked under sections 103(1), 61, and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, for using an illegal firearm.</p>.<p>The charge sheet states that Balamurugan initially attempted to hire a contract killer. He contacted Moulesh Kumar alias Mouli, a habitual offender from his hometown of Salem, who in turn roped in his associate Periyaswamy Mani alias Manikant for the job. However, the plan fell through after Kumar demanded more money.</p>.<p>Police have named Abhimanyu Singh as accused No 2, while Kumar and Mani are listed as accused no 3 and 4. All three are currently in judicial custody.</p>.<p>Three other accused — Rahul, Hari, and Surya — are absconding. Police believe they assisted in procuring the country-made pistol.</p>.<p>According to investigators, all the accused played roles in facilitating the crime and helping the prime accused evade detection.</p>.<p>Efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused. A supplementary charge sheet will be filed after pending forensic reports are received, police said.</p>