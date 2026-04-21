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Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Road re-laying begins after months of complaints

The move has raised questions about delayed action despite fund allocation.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 21:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBannerghatta

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