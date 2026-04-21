<p>Bengaluru: With complaints mounting on social media about its poor condition for several months, the South City Corporation has finally began asphalting a 1.5-km stretch of Bannerghatta Road.</p>.<p>The move has raised questions about delayed action despite fund allocation.</p>.<p>In a press note, Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh said the road had deteriorated due to drainage pipeline installation work taken up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).</p>.Bannerghatta Road to get temporary repairs; full overhaul on the cards.<p>He said the entire stretch would be repaired immediately.</p>.<p>"A one-km stretch of road from Kalyani Choultry on Bannerghatta Main Road to the IIMB metro station has been asphalted," he said. "The work on the remaining section of the road will be completed by tomorrow night and the road will be opened for traffic."</p>.<p><em>DH</em> had reported on the poor condition of this stretch.</p>.<p>South Corporation engineers had earlier distanced themselves from maintaining the road, stating that it falls under the purview of Namma Metro, which has taken up work along the stretch.</p>