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Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Road to get temporary repairs; full overhaul on cards

Until the detailed project report (DPR) for the comprehensive development of the road is ready, Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh promised to resurface the damaged sections on a temporary basis.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbannerghatta road

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