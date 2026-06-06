Bengaluru-based Book Brahma Foundation launches English Fiction Award

<p>Bengaluru: City-based Book Brahma Foundation has instituted the Book Brahma–Bookworm English Fiction of the Year Award, beginning this year.</p>.<p>The annual award will honour the finest works of fiction translated into English from any South Indian language, published between 2023 and 2025, in India or abroad.</p>.<p>The award seeks to spotlight the rich and diverse literary voices of South India on a global stage.</p>.<p>The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, along with a plaque and a curated bouquet of books. The prize money will be shared equally between the original author and the English translator, recognising their collaborative creative achievement.</p>.<p>The jury will comprise two eminent writers and one distinguished critic. The award will be presented at the Book Brahma Literature Festival 2026, scheduled from August 21 to 23, at the St John’s Auditorium Complex, Koramangala. Publishers, authors, and translators are invited to submit three printed hard copies of eligible works on or before June 30 to: Book Brahma Foundation, 3rd Floor, RK Complex, KSSIDC Compound, Electronics City Phase 1, Bengaluru–560100.</p>.<p>Please mention ‘For Book Brahma–Bookworm English Fiction of the Year Award’ on the envelope cover. A shortlist of five titles will be announced on July 30.</p>