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Bengaluru-based Book Brahma Foundation launches English Fiction Award

The annual award will honour the finest works of fiction translated into English from any South Indian language, published between 2023 and 2025, in India or abroad.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:40 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:40 IST
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