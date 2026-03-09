<p>Hical Technologies, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>based aerospace manufacturer on Monday said that Dassault Aviation awarded its contract to manufacture products for Rafale fighter aircraft control systems applications.</p><p>Bruno Coiffier, Senior Executive Vice President, Procurement and Purchasing, Dassault Aviation in a statement said, "Hical Technologies has demonstrated a strong commitment to quality and reliability — values that strongly align with Dassault Aviation’s heritage of excellence."</p><p>Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director, Hical Technologies said, "This milestone is a testament to the years of engineering investment, precision manufacturing discipline, and quality culture that our teams at Hical have built."</p>.Private sector drives a quarter of defence output: Rajnath Singh.<p>Adding that this is a proud moment standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Dassault Aviation and contributing to a platform that symbolises excellence in defence technology, he said "being entrusted with critical products for the Rafale, one of the most sophisticated fighter aircraft in the world is a recognition that Indian aerospace manufacturing has arrived on the global stage."</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>