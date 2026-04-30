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Bengaluru-based NIAS develops portal that traces hidden heritage landscapes

Developed by city-based NIAS, the platform will employ satellite imagery, archival references and geospatial markers to map the sites
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:31 IST
Bengaluru newsNIASMetrolife

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