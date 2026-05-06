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Bengaluru-based researcher duo builds archive of cities in fiction

What began as a classroom project at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements in 2023 has since evolved into an independent public archive featuring around 700 books.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMetrolife

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