Bengaluru-based start-up builds India's most powerful 64-qubit quantum processor 'Kaveri'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based startup company 'QpiAI' has built India's most powerful indigenous 64-qubit superconducting quantum processor 'Kaveri'.</p><p>Appreciating them, Minister for Home Affairs and Information Technology Priyank Kharge took to his X account and wrote, "Only 7 countries in the world can design and fabricate a quantum processor like this. Today, India and Karnataka stand in that elite company."</p>.Bengaluru leads startup hiring with 20% share.<p>He added that Kaveri is the most powerful quantum chip ever built in India. "Kaveri is the most powerful quantum chip ever built in India, crossing the critical 50-qubit threshold that scientists globally recognize as the point where quantum systems begin to surpass classical computers in specific problem domains". </p><p>Kharge said that "Kaveri" is a testament to what Bengaluru's innovation ecosystem can deliver for the nation. </p><p>QpiAI is a team of experts spanning AI, semiconductors, device physics, and more. </p><p>As mentioned on their <a href="https://www.qpiai.tech/about">official website</a>, their mission is to convert frontier computational science into reliable, production-grade technologies that deliver measurable industrial advantage.</p><p>The team is lead by Nagendra Nagaraja, founder, CEO and Chairman of QpiAI.</p>