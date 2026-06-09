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Bengaluru-based start-up builds India's most powerful 64-qubit quantum processor 'Kaveri'

Priyank Kharge stated that Kaveri is a testament to what Bengaluru's innovation ecosystem can deliver for the nation.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsPriyank Khargestart-up

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