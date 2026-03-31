<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Gnani.ai on Tuesday announced that it raised $10 million in Series B, led by Aavishkaar Capital, the impact-focused fund manager.</p><p>The round also saw participation from existing investor Info Edge Ventures. This is the first close of this fund raise as part of a larger round. This capital will accelerate the voice-first agentic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> startup's global expansion, advance its agentic AI capabilities, expand multilingual and industry-specific solutions, and strengthen its engineering and product talent base.</p><p>Founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai has built the country's leading voice AI platform — processing over 30 million voice interactions daily in over 12 languages, for more than 200 enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 companies.</p>.Magnum Ice Cream acquires 61.9% stake in Kwality Wall’s.<p>Gnani.ai co-founders Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj said the investment will help them deepen generative AI capabilities and accelerate the platform's global expansion.</p><p>Gnani.ai recently launched Inya VoiceOS, the country's first 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice sovereign foundational AI model, at the AI Impact Summit 2026.</p><p>Released as a research preview ahead of its upcoming 14-billion-parameter model, Inya VoiceOS enables end-to-end spoken intelligence by operating directly across acoustic and semantic layers, removing the need for intermediate speech-to-text and text-to-speech pipelines.</p>.MS Dhoni invests in AI-driven storytelling platform Kuku TV, joins as brand ambassador.<p>Shilpa Maheshwari, Managing Director, Aavishkaar Capital, said, “Deeptech is no longer a niche —it is becoming central to solving the defining challenges of our time: agricultural resilience, financial inclusion, climate adaptation, and equitable access to services. Gnani.ai exemplifies what we look for: a platform built with genuine technical depth, proven at scale, and with a clear pathway to meaningful impact across diverse communities."</p><p>Backed by Info Edge Ventures, the company is one of the four selected under the Government of India's AI Mission for sovereign foundational AI development.</p>