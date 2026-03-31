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Bengaluru-based voice-first agentic AI startup Gnani.ai raises $10 million

The round also saw participation from existing investor Info Edge Ventures.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:33 IST
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