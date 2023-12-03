Bengaluru-based women’s trust launches calendar that highlights impact of climate change on women

Bengaluru: Aweksha Charitable Trust, a Bengaluru-based women’s trust, has launched a unique desktop calendar for 2024 that focuses on the impact of climate change on women, especially unpaid care workers.
The calendar tries to portray the impact of climate change on the nature of work, especially unpaid care work that is primarily undertaken by women and young girls.
“The calendar explores this theme through captivating images to shed light on the emerging as well as the historically prevalent gender inequities in society,” a representative from the organisation said.
Trust members, through the calendar, aim to highlight the impact of poorly planned and undemocratic climate action projects on local communities and unpaid work.