Bengaluru: BBA student found with throat, wrist slit in bathroom

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old college girl was found with her throat and wrist slit in the bathroom of her house in southern Bengaluru’s Subramanyapura on Wednesday, police said.
Prabudhya, a second-year BBA student at a private women's college in southern Bengaluru, is suspected to have died between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm when no one was home. Her mother was away at work and her brother had stepped out to play, police said.
Police were notified about the incident around 7.30 pm, shortly after Prabudhya's mother came home and found the front door locked and back door open.
While the police found a small knife at the crime scene and believe it was used to slit the throat and the wrist, they are not certain if it's a case of murder or suicide. The mother, however, suspects foul play and has filed a police complaint, a senior police officer said.
Lokesh Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), told DH that a death note and a small knife were found at the scene.
Police are waiting for the post-mortem report and will launch an investigation based on that. They have sent the death note to experts to ascertain if it was written by the victim.
For now, an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed at the Subramanyapura police station.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the victim’s mother said Prabudhya looked fine until 3.30 pm on Wednesday, the last time she checked on her. She said she spoke to her daughter over the phone at 1.30 pm.
The senior police officer quoted earlier said no angle had been ruled out and that the investigation would cover all aspects.
Published 17 May 2024, 00:19 IST