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Bengaluru: BBMP’s 2024 decongestion report scrutinised for plagiarism

Substantial portions of the report closely mirror a 2022 study prepared by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 21:21 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 21:21 IST
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