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Bengaluru: BDA launches luxury flats, pricing puts off prospective buyers

The BDA's new price per flat has shot up by 25% to 50% in just a year's time.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:55 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:55 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaBDAflatshousing

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