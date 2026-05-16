Bengaluru: BDA launches luxury flats, pricing puts off prospective buyers

<p>Bengaluru: For many prospective buyers who visited the Bangalore Development Authority's (BDA) new housing project in Konadasapura in east Bengaluru, the biggest surprise came in the form of price tag. They felt the rates – Rs 51 lakh for a 1-BHK flat and Rs 1.44 crore for a 3-BHK flat – were on par with the cost of apartments sold by 'Grade A' developers. What's more, the BDA's new price per flat has shot up by 25% to 50% in just a year's time. </p>.<p>On Friday, the BDA launched 'Skandagiri' Apartments, abutting Old Madras Road on one side and the Whitefield-Hoskote Road on the other, comprising 1,488 flats across 16 independent towers. Of these, the authority has already sold 488 flats to the Army Housing Welfare Association in bulk. </p>.<p>According to the brochure, the one BHK apartment has a built-up area 635 sq ft and a three BHK apartment covers a built-up area of 1,444 sq ft. So far, eight towers are nearing completion with a tentative deadline of March 2027. The remaining towers are still under construction. The brochure promises amenities like a swimming pool, badminton court, gymnasium, yoga centre among others but the BDA has not taken up work on them yet. </p>.<p>In the past, the BDA had taken up similar housing projects on adjacent plots. Two BHK flats in these apartments were sold for Rs 52 lakh just a year ago. </p>.BDA to auction 75 sites across key layouts.<p>That translates to Rs 6,451 per square foot. Now, the BDA is quoting Rs 8,000 per sq ft to Rs 10,000 per sq ft for one and three BHK flats, respectively. </p>.<p>Many visitors who hoped to book flats, were disappointed with the price. While they praised the location, its proximity to tech parks and major roads, there was also a sense of disappointment over what they described as "unexpectedly high pricing", especially given BDA's reputation for offering "affordable" housing.</p>.<p>"We pay a monthly rent of Rs 24,000, including maintenance for a two BHK house in a BDA-constructed apartment just a few steps away. I wanted to buy one BHK in the BDA's new project but it is costly. While the built-quality is good, it is designed in such way that balconies face each other's flats," Sangeeta M, a homemaker, said. </p>.<p>A senior BDA official defended the cost stating that the new housing project comes with many amenities that private builders offer.</p>.<p>"These amenities were approved recently. It will take a year to complete. We have about 1.2 acres of land earmarked for the amenities," he said, adding the real estate value has shot up. "Private developers are quoting much more," he said. </p>.<p>Despite the concerns over pricing, footfall at the project site remained steady throughout the day, indicating a strong demand for housing.</p>.<p>Two IT professionals who hoped to buy BDA flats for investment, dropped the plan due to cost. "I expected a 3-BHK to cost Rs 90 lakh," Ankit, a software developer, said.</p>