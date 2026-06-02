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Bengaluru: BDA project under scanner over tree felling, setback concerns

The proposal to remove young and healthy trees is an indication that the firm that leased the complex for 60 years is beginning constructions at what should have been the setback area.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 19:59 IST
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A green canopy envelops the BDA complex in HSR Layout now leased to a private firm for commercial development.

A green canopy envelops the BDA complex in HSR Layout now leased to a private firm for commercial development.

Credit: DH PHOTO/Naveen Menezes

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Published 01 June 2026, 19:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBDA

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