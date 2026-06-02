<p>Bengaluru: A proposal to cut 184 trees inside the BDA complex in HSR Layout has come under scrutiny as most of the trees are located on the property’s periphery.</p>.<p>The proposal to remove young and healthy trees is an indication that the firm that leased the complex for 60 years is beginning constructions at what should have been the setback area.</p>.<p>Last week, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) issued a public notice seeking objections and suggestions on a proposal to cut 184 trees to redevelop the BDA shopping complex under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.</p>.<p>The project involves razing the existing building and building a new shopping facility.</p>.<p>This reporter visited the site to find several mature trees standing on the property’s boundary, both on the entrance and along its edges.</p>.<p>The tree inventory submitted for approval included several species like honge, rain tree, arali and tabebuia, many of which provide substantial canopy cover to the premises.</p>.Bangalore Development Authority razes two unauthorised structures in Cambridge Layout, Domlur.<p>While setback areas are generally excluded from permanent construction, these trees are marked for felling. The site visit also revealed construction activities along the edges. A dozen shops are being built close to the compound wall, prompting questions whether the redevelopment is carried out in adherence to norms and sanctioned building plans.</p>.<p>In 2023-24, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) leased 19,720 sqm of land — where the HSR Layout BDA complex is located — to M-FAR Developers, a Bengaluru-based real estate and construction company.</p>.<p>As a part of the deal, the civic body authorised the firm to build 49,300 sqm of build-up area, including two basement areas, a ground and eight floors. The company will pay the BDA Rs 9.31 crore per annum. Although the lease is for 30 years, it could be extended for a further 30 years.</p>.<p>After the agreement surfaced, residents came under the banner ‘Save BDA Complex’ and staged a protest, but the government went ahead with the plan. Residents said HSR Layout has already been commercialised, noting that the BDA is leasing out the prime land cheaply.</p>.<p><strong>Felling fears </strong></p>.<p>Opposing the tree felling, Alexander James from the Environmental Impact Group said, “A lot of people are unaware of the re-development plans as well as the felling of trees. We will not allow butchering of trees that are healthy and young. We will bring together organisations and citizens to express our opposition to tree felling by holding a peaceful protest at the site very shortly.”</p>.<p>A senior BDA official promised to look into the matter related to tree felling and setback violations.</p>