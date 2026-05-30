Bengaluru: Bescom vigilance official arrested for taking Rs 15-lakh bribe

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Friday arrested a Bescom vigilance official for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.</p>.<p>The arrested official is 57-year-old BS Basavarajaiah, Assistant Executive Engineer, Bescom Vigilance, Rajajinagar station.</p>.Lokayukta traps Bescom engineer, contractor in Rs 50,000 bribery case.<p>Basavarajaiah had demanded Rs 18 lakh from a Doddaballapura resident to reduce an electricity fine in a Bescom vigilance case registered at the Rajajinagar station.</p>.<p>Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught him red-handed. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Investigation is underway.</p>