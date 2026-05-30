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Bengaluru: Bescom vigilance official arrested for taking Rs 15-lakh bribe

The arrested official is 57-year-old BS Basavarajaiah, Assistant Executive Engineer, Bescom Vigilance, Rajajinagar station.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:33 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:33 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsbribeBESCOMArrested

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