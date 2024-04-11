Bengaluru beware: Summer of 2024 is just a sneak peek

"If you look at the ambient temperature, which is air temperature around our mouth level, it could be 3 to 5 degrees cooler under the shade of a tree. But if you look at the surface road temperature it would be cooler by 23 degrees or even more, which really makes a huge difference. Because it could be around 65 degrees Celsius on the tar road surface, but only around 30 to 35 degrees Celsius under the tree-shaded surface," added Nagendra.