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Bengaluru: Bike rider dies after manja string slits throat

The deceased has been identified as Kiran G, a resident of Arasappa Layout in Tataguni and a native of Kanakapura.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 21:05 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 21:05 IST
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