<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old house keeping staffer died after his throat was slit by a kite string (Chinese manja) while riding his motorcycle in south Bengaluru. The incident occurred on May 30 in Talaghattapura police station limits, but came to light later after a complaint was registered by the family.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Kiran G, a resident of Arasappa Layout in Tataguni and a native of Kanakapura.</p>.85-year-old man shoots himself dead in Shivamogga .<p>Based on a complaint filed by his wife, Nandini, Thalaghattapura police have registered a case of culpable homicide and launched an investigation.</p><p>According to the complaint, Kiran had been working as a housekeeping supervisor at the Iskcon temple in Gubbalala on Kanakapura Road for the past four years. Around 12.30 pm on May 30, he was riding to work for his second shift via Pipeline Road in Talaghattapura when a manja string, allegedly left hanging across the road by kite flyers, got entangled around his neck.</p><p>The string caused a deep cut to his throat, resulting in severe bleeding. Passersby rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.</p><p>Nandini alleged that those flying kites were aware of the dangers posed by manja strings. She urged the police to identify the suspects and initiate strict legal action against them.</p><p>Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspects. </p>