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Bengaluru: Bike taxi captain booked for allegedly sending rape threats to complainant

The complainant, an IT professional from Uttarakhand, booked a Rapido bike ride to her home at Nallurahalli on May 11.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:34 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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