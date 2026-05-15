Bengaluru: Bike taxi captain booked for allegedly sending rape threats to complainant

<p>Bengaluru: A Rapido bike taxi captain has been booked for allegedly sending kidnap and rape threats to a 26-year-old woman through Google Pay after she complained about his behaviour during a ride.</p>.<p>The complainant, an IT professional from Uttarakhand, booked a Rapido bike ride to her home at Nallurahalli on May 11.</p>.<p>She noticed reckless driving and felt uncomfortable during the trip. She asked the rider to stop midway at Doddanekundi, but completed the ride and paid through Google Pay.</p>.<p>She later filed a complaint against the rider through the Rapido app, following which Rapido blocked him from the platform.</p>.<p>Enraged, he allegedly began sending abusive and threatening messages to the woman through the same Google Pay account used for the transaction, threatening to kidnap and rape her. She lodged a complaint at the HAL police station.</p>.<p>"We are examining the digital evidence, including the messages sent through Google Pay. The account belongs to one Basavaraj Meti, while the rider's name was shown as Himanshu Megalur in the Rapido app. Efforts are on to nab the suspect," a senior police officer said.</p>