Bengaluru biker detained after 99 traffic violations

A motorcyclist with 99 traffic violations registered against his vehicle was finally nabbed by the traffic police on Wednesday after a video uploaded by a user on X went viral.
The traffic violator Hassan, 25, is due to pay Rs 56,000 in traffic fines after he was detained by the Mico Layout traffic police.
The video posted by a netizen named Prasanna Kumar on September 25 showed Hassan driving against the flow of traffic on the Bannerghatta Road near Vega City Mall junction. Going viral, the video soon drew the attention of the police, who tracked him down between the 7th Main Road and the 9th Cross Road in BTM Layout 2nd Stage based on a tip-off.
He was detained and his vehicle was impounded by the police, who filed an FIR against him under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving.