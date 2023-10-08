Bengaluru Bird Day: Brushing with beaks and beauty

Nature lovers and passionate bird watchers of all ages came together on Saturday to celebrate ‘Bengaluru Bird Day.’ The ninth edition of this annual event featured engaging sessions, including interactive workshops and creative quizzes.
During the event, artist Shilpashree, a practitioner of nature journaling for nearly 14 years, conducted a workshop on this unique art form. The workshop emphasized the importance and techniques of nature journaling. Inspired by Shilpashree’s expertise, attendees eagerly retrieved their sketchbooks and pencils to capture various birds and other elements of nature.
Learning to draw is learning to see. Nature journaling is a wholesome process that leads to self-expression and connects us to nature and our inner selves, says Shilpashree. Participants were enthralled by the diversity of bird species and their unique characteristics. Bird enthusiast Hannah Oswin shared her observations, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic had a surprising impact on Bengaluru’s bird population.
She explained, "It was only after Covid that we got to see the birds around 2 am or 3 am. We could see birds like peacocks, ashy prinia, and common tailorbirds."
Volunteers from People for Animals (PFA) voiced concerns about the negative impact of rapid urbanisation on Bengaluru’s bird population. They observed that birds often suffered injuries, dehydration, and displacement due to factors such as encroachment on lakes, loss of green cover, and irregular monsoons.
Nagesh, a PFA volunteer, emphasised their primary goal of protecting these birds, highlighting actions that individuals can take.
He advised, ‘In order to help the birds, people can check before trimming the trees, keep bird baths, and feed them.’