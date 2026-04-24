<p>Bengaluru: A 31-year-old businessman from<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jayanagar"> Jayanagar</a> has filed an extortion case against a social media influencer, who allegedly blackmailed him with private videos, demanding Rs 1.5 crore.</p>.<p>The complainant came in contact with the accused, Sadhana Shetty, while promoting his make-up clinic on social media in 2024.</p>.<p>Their online interaction developed into a relationship. During this period, Sadhana allegedly recorded private photos and videos of the businessman without his knowledge.</p>.<p>Sadhana, a native of Mangaluru, had earlier extorted around Rs 10 lakh from him, besides taking a gold ring, a chain and a mobile phone worth Rs 1.4 lakh.</p>.Duo held for blackmailing married woman using private videos in Bengaluru's KR Puram.<p>She then demanded Rs 1.5 crore, threatening to share the private videos with his wife, if he failed to pay. When he stopped responding to her threats, she allegedly shared the videos with his wife, disturbing his family life.</p>.<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/businessman"> businessman</a> approached Jayanagar police and lodged a complaint. An FIR was registered and the accused was interrogated.</p>.<p>The businessman alleged that Sadhana had stored the private videos on a pen drive and handed it over to her mother Pushpa and two friends, Bhuvan and Girish, as backup.</p>.<p>"We are verifying these claims as part of the investigation," police said.</p>