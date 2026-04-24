Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Bizman blackmailed for Rs 1.5 crore by Instagram influencer, probe underway

Their online interaction developed into a relationship. During this period, Sadhana allegedly recorded private photos and videos of the businessman without his knowledge.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 21:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 21:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakascamFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us