Bengaluru: BJP-JD(S) padayatra causes heavy traffic congestion on Mysuru Road, past Kengeri

Bengaluru: The BJP padayatra (foot march) that flagged off in Kengeri, southwestern Bengaluru, caused a massive traffic jam in the early hours of Saturday.
The Mysuru-bound padayatra began at Kengeri and will go via Bidadi and Ramanagara, before reaching Mysuru on August 10.
The BJP-JDS alliance is protesting against the state government for its involvement in the multi-crore fund embezzlement in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and the MUDA scam.
Early on Saturday, Mysuru Road saw heavy traffic congestion near the NICE Road toll plaza.
Outbound traffic was most affected, with traffic crawling from the Kengeri KSRTC bus station and Challaghatta metro station, past the NICE Road toll plaza.
This had a ripple effect on the traffic coming from the eastern arm of the NICE road, from Hemmigepura towards Mysuru Road.
Published 03 August 2024, 06:02 IST