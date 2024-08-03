Bengaluru: BJP-JD(S) padayatra causes heavy traffic congestion on Mysuru Road, past Kengeri

Bengaluru: The BJP padayatra (foot march) that flagged off in Kengeri, southwestern Bengaluru, caused a massive traffic jam in the early hours of Saturday.

The Mysuru-bound padayatra began at Kengeri and will go via Bidadi and Ramanagara, before reaching Mysuru on August 10.

The BJP-JDS alliance is protesting against the state government for its involvement in the multi-crore fund embezzlement in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and the MUDA scam.