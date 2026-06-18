Bengaluru: BJP MPs oppose scrapping Veterinary College metro station from Phase 3A

<p>Bengaluru: BJP MPs, L S <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tejasvi%20Surya%20">Tejasvi Surya </a>and PC Mohan, have opposed the purported scrapping of the Veterinary College metro station from Phase 3A, which will connect Sarjapur with Hebbal via Koramangala. </p><p>On April 29, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BMRCL">BMRCL</a>) submitted Phase 3A's revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). </p><p>In December 2024, the Karnataka cabinet approved the DPR, which estimated the project's overall cost at Rs 28,405 crore, or Rs 776.3 crore per km — the most expensive in Namma Metro's history. The ministry asked the BMRCL to revise the cost. </p><p>Following a report by French multinational Systra, the tunnelling cost was revised down from Rs 300 crore per km to Rs 210 crore per km, while the length of underground stations was shortened from 210 metres to 170 metres, DH reported in October 2025. Some reports suggested that the Veterinary College station was scrapped to further optimise the cost, although DH could not verify this. </p><p>Phase 3A's cost has now been reduced to Rs 25,999 crore, with land acquisition estimated to cost another Rs 950 crore, a BMRCL official said. </p><p>Surya said the "real objective" behind dropping the station was to push the controversial 2.2-km tunnel road through Hebbal. </p><p>"The BMRCL has cited low ridership for the station. Ironically, ridership for Veterinary College is estimated at 18,303 by 2031, higher than Sarjapur's, which would be just 15,559," he told DH. </p><p>Citing the original DPR, he said peak demand on Phase 3A would be 24,834 passengers per hour per direction by 2033, compared to just 6,500 vehicles per direction for the car-only tunnel road. "A station for thousands (was) removed to accommodate a tunnel for perpetuating car dependency," he noted. </p><p>Asked about the short distance between the Ganganagar and Veterinary College stations (less than 1 km), he said it was a busy area and the station would serve a large number of passengers. </p>.MP Tejasvi Surya demands fully empowered Bengaluru Development Minister.<p>Surya said the BMRCL was given a similar "raw deal" when it had to forgo 45 acres and five-and-a-half acres of KIADB land at Hebbal to build a depot and a multi-modal hub for Phase 3A. </p><p>"The BMRCL must prioritise commuter interests," he said and promised to take up the matter with the ministry. </p><p>Mohan echoed Surya in an X post, saying Bengaluru deserves better urban planning and governance. </p><p>The ministry is expected to take up to a year to review and approve the DPR. The DPR is first reviewed by the Institute of Urban Transport (IUT), a technical body under the ministry, before being sent for inter-ministerial consultations, which take about seven months. It is then sent to the Network Planning Group (NPG) and the Public Investment Board (PIB) before being placed before the Union cabinet for final approval. </p><p>After approval, the BMRCL typically takes a year to award civil contracts and begin groundwork. Work is expected to start by the end of 2027, with a five-year completion timeline.</p>