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Bengaluru: BJP MPs oppose scrapping Veterinary College metro station from Phase 3A

Tejasvi Surya disputes 'low ridership' claim, alleges bid to push Hebbal tunnel road.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 17:01 IST
BengaluruBJPIndiaKarnatakaTejasvi SuryaPC Mohan

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