Bengaluru: BJP puts off protest against 'mishandling of stampede'

<p>Bengaluru: The state BJP on Thursday announced the postponement of its protest scheduled at Freedom Park in the city on Friday. </p>.<p>The protest is planned against the government's 'mishandling of the RCB victory celebrations,' which led to a stampede killing 11 people.</p>.<p>The decision to defer the protest comes in the wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. </p><p>In a statement issued by the BJP media cell, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the protest would be rescheduled, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.</p>.<p>Describing the crash as "extremely shocking," he expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased. </p>