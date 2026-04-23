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Bengaluru blindfold murder: Probe points to killing over talk about ex-girlfriend, refusal of marriage

Kiran, who worked for a mobile network service provider, was allegedly burnt alive inside Prema’s rented house in Anjananagar on Magadi Road on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:37 IST
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