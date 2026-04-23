<p>Bengaluru: The investigation into the sensational blindfold murder in Byadarahalli has gathered pace, with police indicating that the crime was premeditated based on crucial evidence collected so far. </p>.<p>Police, who have taken the 27-year-old suspect, Prema R, into three-day custody, said material evidence suggests prior planning. She allegedly filmed the incident for over 12 minutes. Police are now examining a video recovered from her mobile phone as key digital evidence. </p>.<p>Kiran, who worked for a mobile network service provider, was allegedly burnt alive inside Prema’s rented house in Anjananagar on Magadi Road on Tuesday. </p>.Woman lures man to rented house for a 'surprise', ties, blindfolds and sets him ablaze in Bengaluru .<p>While they were in a relationship for the past two years, tensions had been escalating for some time, a police officer said. </p>.<p>Kiran frequently spoke about his former girlfriend despite repeated objections from Prema, which reportedly led to frequent arguments. She was also pressuring him to marry her at the earliest. However, he allegedly expressed his inability, citing caste differences, which further intensified her anger and resentment, the officer added. </p>.<p>Investigation officials learnt that Kiran had shared with friends his intention to distance himself from her, describing her behaviour as “abnormal”. She had come to know about this days before the incident.</p>.<p>She meticulously planned the murder between two-three days, purchased four litres of kerosene in advance and procured petrol by emptying a water bottle bought from a nearby bakery and filling it at a fuel station. The inflammable substances were mixed in a bucket and kept ready in the bathroom, the officer explained. </p>.<p>When Kiran arrived at her house, she allegedly tied his hands and blindfolded him with a shawl on the pretext of surprising him. She asked him to undress and then poured the fuel mixture on him and set him on fire, the officer said. </p>.<p>Police believe she had initially planned to end her life by hanging herself in a bedroom after the act. However, she changed her mind as the flames and thick smoke quickly spread through the house.</p>.<p>Alerted by screams and smoke, neighbours rushed to the spot and knocked on the door. The accused then stepped out, reportedly covering herself with a bedsheet. </p>.<p>Prema initially attempted to pass off the incident as a suicide. However, inconsistencies in her statement and subsequent evidence led police to suspect foul play, the officer noted. </p>.<p>Investigators are examining her mobile phone to establish the exact sequence of events. The body was handed over to the family on Wednesday after a post-mortem at Victoria Hospital. </p>.<p>Police also revealed that Prema had allegedly promised Kiran she would buy him a sports bike worth Rs 4 lakh as a gift and had assured him of paying Rs 1 lakh as a booking amount. </p>