Bengaluru: Blooming trees to brighten Mysuru-Magadi Road

<p>The Bengaluru tunnel road project is expected to result in the chopping of close to 300 trees, per initial estimates. In more recent news, an estimated 749 trees are likely to be chopped down to make way for the elevated corridor from Indiranagar to Silk Board. </p><p>As trees become an increasingly rare sighting within the city, a 10-km stretch on Mysuru-Magadi Road on the outskirts is set to get an avenue of 6,000 trees through a project titled Bloom Avenue, spearheaded by city-based NGO UnboxingBLR.</p>.<p>“A stretch that’s already built out and densely populated will see incremental greening. But a corridor that’s still being established is where you can actually design the green DNA into the neighbourhood from the beginning,” says Malini Goyal, CEO of UnboxingBLR, adding, “We wanted to bring back what the city was earlier known for. Trees were not just planted; corridors were designed.” </p>.Adani's Bengaluru tunnel road bid is 96% above original benchmark.<p>The team identified seven different species — a majority of native and a few non-native trees — such as champak, bauhinia, Cardia sebestena, pride of India and tabebuia. </p><p>The saplings, sourced from the BDA forest division at no cost, will form six distinct ‘colour corridors’. It starts from yellow (Tabebuia argentea and champak) and moves to purple and pink (Bauhinia purpurea and Tabebuia avellanedae), and crimson and lavender (Cardia sebestena and pride of India), before progressing to yellow and pink (champak and Bauhinia purpurea), lavender and crimson (pride of India and Cardia sebestena) and pink (Tabebuia rosea). </p><p>The trees, flanking both sides of the main road and service road, will bloom at different times of the year, ensuring the avenue is colourful through most months. For instance, champak will be in bloom from June to September, while the flame of the forest will flower from February to April, and Bauhinia purpurea will bloom from September to November. </p>.<p>The project is divided into two phases. After the first phase of site mapping, horticulturist consultation, species selection and budget finalisation, “the saplings are currently in the ground, the pits are filled, and the three-year maintenance clock has started,” shares Malini. </p><p>Apart from the three-year maintenance, on completion of phase two, the team will publish an impact study. Subsequently, the avenue will be maintained by the BDA.</p>.<p>“We’ve prioritised indigenous species that don’t need the kind of intensive chemical intervention that exotics do. As they mature, they’ll create habitat. Pride of India and champak in particular are known to attract specific bird species and pollinators. The canopy, over time, will reduce the urban heat island effect on what is currently a fairly exposed stretch of road,” she explains.</p>