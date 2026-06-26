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Bengaluru: Blooming trees to brighten Mysuru-Magadi Road

Apart from the three-year maintenance, on completion of phase two, the team will publish an impact study. Subsequently, the avenue will be maintained by the BDA.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:06 IST
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