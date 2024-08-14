<p>Bengaluru: Four cars, including a BMW, were gutted in a fire at a garage in Kodichikkanahalli under the Bommanahalli police station limits on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The property loss is estimated at Rs 50 lakh.</p>.<p>Police said the garage, Dreamz Cars, belongs to Suresh.</p>.Bengaluru man held for garbage fire that killed five cows, gutted shops.<p>An Ola Electric scooter parked inside is suspected to have triggered the blaze after smoke emanated from its battery around 9.30 pm. The fire spread to the garage and adjoining office premises.</p>.<p>Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was doused after nearly two-and-a-half hours. No casualties were reported.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Bommanahalli police have registered a case of accidental fire and further investigations are on.</p>