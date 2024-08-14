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Bengaluru: BMW among four cars gutted in garage fire

The property loss is estimated at Rs 50 lakh.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 20:26 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 20:26 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

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