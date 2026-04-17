<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> North City Corporation (BNCC) has stepped up preparations for Census 2027, with Additional Commissioner (Revenue-in-charge) Pallavi chairing a review meeting on Sunday to assess the progress of preliminary work.</p>.<p>The meeting, held via video conference following directions from Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, reviewed the status of house mapping, numbering, and field mapping across various jurisdictions. Officials were directed to complete these tasks within the stipulated timelines.</p>.Census houselisting begins; GBA deploys 26,000 staff.<p>Technical issues related to the mobile application used for census operations were also discussed. The Additional Commissioner instructed teams to resolve app-related glitches to ensure smooth data collection.</p>.<p>Emphasising the importance of the exercise, Pallavi urged officials to work in coordination and maintain accountability.</p>.<p>To ensure close monitoring, the corporation has decided to hold daily review meetings at 5 pm, with mandatory attendance for all officers concerned.</p>