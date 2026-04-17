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Bengaluru: BNCC to hold daily reviews to track Census 2027 progress

Technical issues related to the mobile application used for census operations were also discussed.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 20:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCensus

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