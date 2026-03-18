<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has flagged what it termed “large-scale discrepancies” in the draft electoral rolls published by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) ahead of the civic body polls.</p>.<p>The party submitted its preliminary findings to GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and Bengaluru South Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bnp">BNP</a>, its analysis across select wards revealed multiple errors, including duplicate entries, voters mapped to incorrect wards, and names missing entirely from the rolls.</p>.Bengaluru has 88.9 lakh voters as GBA publishes second version of draft electoral rolls.<p>In apartment complexes such as SJR Bluewaters and Bluebells in Naganathapura near Hosa Road, several entries appeared duplicated or inconsistently mapped across ward boundaries.</p>.<p>BNP leaders also raised concerns over ward-wise accuracy, noting that residents from areas such as Subhash Nagar and Vittasandra may have been wrongly included in the Chikkathoguru rolls despite falling under other jurisdictions.</p>.<p>Similarly, in Naganathapura, voters from GK Layout — geographically part of Chikkathoguru — were found listed in a different ward.</p>.<p>The report also flagged complaints from residents across the city whose names were missing from the rolls despite having valid EPIC numbers and residing within the GBA limits.</p>.<p>BNP founder and general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan said a comprehensive report would be released in the coming weeks.</p>