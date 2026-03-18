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Bengaluru: BNP flags ‘large-scale discrepancies’ in GBA voter rolls

The party submitted its preliminary findings to GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and Bengaluru South Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:05 IST
BengaluruKarntaka Newsvoter listGBA

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