Bengaluru: Body found in heap of sand near under-construction house

Police found the body of a man under a heap of sand in northern Bengaluru on Sunday.
The body, seen in Kurubarahalli in JC Nagar, is yet to be identified, a senior police officer said.
The officer said that on Sunday afternoon, a foul stench began emanating from a heap of sand dumped next to an under-construction house in the area.
"Dogs barking alerted residents who found the body inside the heap of sand," the officer said.
“When our officials were alerted, they went to the spot and found the body along with bed sheets and mats.”
Preliminary investigations revealed that the sand was brought in a lorry hired by the house owner where it was unloaded on Friday morning.
"There is a possibility that the deceased might have been sleeping in the lorry before the sand was dumped in it by the contracted company,” the officer quoted previously said, adding that no visible injuries were found on the body.
"It is too early to declare it a murder. We are awaiting further medical reports.”
A case has been registered and further investigations are going on.