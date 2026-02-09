<p>Bengaluru: A bodybuilder allegedly took his life after learning that the woman he was in love with got engaged to another man.</p>.<p>The body of 26-year-old Kiran from Mahalakshmi Layout was found in his room on Saturday after phone calls to him went unanswered. The door was broken into and Kiran was found hanging.</p>.<p>Arriving at the scene, the Mahalakshmi Layout police moved the body for autopsy and other legal procedures. They filed a case and launched a probe into Kiran’s death.</p>.<p>Sources said Kiran has left behind a note. “He named Divya and her mother Parvathamma in the note, which has been handed to the police. An FIR has been registered,” his sister Keerthana told reporters.</p>.BBMP–GBA transition leaves Bengaluru's street vendors in limbo.<p>Keerthana said the woman depended on Kiran for her financial liabilities and was also in a relationship with others.</p>.<p>"He is not the one to take such a step. He was very brave. You can ask anyone here. He became upset and did this. She must be punished for this, and we need to know the reason behind my brother's death," she added.</p>.<p>It is alleged that Kiran, who was in a relationship with the woman for some time, became upset after she showed him the wedding invite and a newly purchased saree. He was also planning a Valentine’s Day celebration with her.</p>.<p>"We are investigating all aspects of the case. At this point, nothing further can be said about the reason behind the extreme step," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Kiran had also taken part in a few bodybuilding competitions.</p>.<p><strong>Help is a call away</strong></p>.<p>If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104.</p>