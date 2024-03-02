Bengaluru blast: What are Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)?

This is not the first time we are hearing about an IED as it has been used in the past in many such incidents, including the 2006 Jama Masjid bombings, and the 2013 Bodh Gaya bombings.

Now, the first question that pops up in a layman's mind about the incident is as to what an 'IED' is and how much damage it can cause.

Here is your ready reckoner:

What is an IED?

Well, to put it simply and straight, an IED is basically a home-made bomb. According to a factsheet by the United States Department of Homeland Security, "Since they are are improvised, IEDs can come in many forms, ranging from a small pipe bomb to a sophisticated device capable of causing massive damage and loss of life.”

How does it work?

IEDs can be deployed using a vehicle, carried, placed, or thrown by a person, delivered in a package, or concealed on the roadside.

Origin of the name

The term IED first entered common usage in 2003 during the America's invasion of Iraq, where such bombs were commonly used against US forces.

Extent of damage

IEDs are not simply used to kill and injure — they have often, especially in active war zones, been used as distractions. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, “the extent of damage caused by an IED depends on its size, construction, and placement, and whether it incorporates a high explosive or propellant.”