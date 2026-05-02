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Bengaluru: Bowring hospital wall collapse throws vendors out of business

The daily earnings of the vendors have been hit after they were moved out of their regular vending zones.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:59 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:59 IST
Bengaluru newswall collapse

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