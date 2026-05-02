<p>Bengaluru: Following the Bowring Hospital wall collapse incident, which killed seven people and left nine injured, the Meenakshi Kovil Street, now, wears a gloomy look with no sign of vendors.</p>.<p>The daily earnings of the vendors have been hit after they were moved out of their regular vending zones. This has left close to 400 families without an immediate source of income and no alternative place to do business. </p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said, “The government has prohibited setting up stalls on footpaths on both sides of the road for safety purposes. The area is packed for us to immediately find another slot for the vendors to carry out their business.”</p>.New rules to promote private parking bays in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">He also said that the government conducted mahazar to understand the condition of the wall.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We will wait for the next three to four days for the report or see what next we can do.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mohammad Sajid, one of the vendors in the lane, said, “The government is speaking about vacating us but we cannot move from here and suddenly build a livelihood elsewhere.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shahbaz Khan, another vendor who usually sells footwear, said, “I have kids and aged parents at home. If this situation continues, without being able to conduct business, I might not be able to make both ends meet.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The vendors also said they held licences from the corporation to conduct business and getting a licence again for a new place could be challenging.</p>