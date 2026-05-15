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Bengaluru Bowring tragedy: Chief Secretary inspect hospital operations

On April 29, seven people died after a compound wall at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed during heavy pre-monsoon rain and strong winds.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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