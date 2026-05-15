Bengaluru Bowring tragedy: Chief Secretary inspect hospital operations

<p>Bengaluru: Top government officials, including Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, on Thursday inspected the site at Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar where seven people were killed after a compound wall collapsed.</p>.<p>Officials later visited the hospital to review its operations.</p>.<p>During the visit, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Tushar Giri Nath; Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education) Mohammad Mohsin; Commissioner of Bengaluru City Central Corporation Rajendra Cholan; Zonal Joint Commissioner Hemant Sharan; Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas and other officials were present.</p>.<p>On April 29, seven people died after a compound wall at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed during heavy pre-monsoon rain and strong winds. Most of the victims were local vendors who had taken shelter near the wall.</p>.<p>The collapse was attributed to the dumping of large quantities of construction debris against the wall, which reportedly weakened the structure before it gave way during the rain.</p>.<p>Following the incident, the government suspended engineers from both the Health Department and the Central City Corporation.</p>