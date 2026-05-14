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Bengaluru: Box of explosives on PM Modi’s convoy route amateurishly assembled, sources say

Special teams of investigators from the Bengaluru South district are looking for clues beyond the crime scene and near the Tamil Nadu border.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 21:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaNarendra Modi

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