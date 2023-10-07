Bengaluru boy assaulted for celebrating birthday with school teacher

A 17-year-old was assaulted by a group of three boys for allegedly celebrating his birthday with a school teacher, according to the police.
The boy was attacked by three other minors on October 1 near the BWSSB Park in Mahalakshmi Layout, injuring his hand with a sharp object. They later took him to a hospital, provided him with first aid, and dropped him off at home after threatening to take his life if he informed anyone about the incident, as reported by a police officer.
When questioned by his parents about the bandage, the boy initially told them he was hit by a small piece of glass while riding his scooter. However, the next morning, the truth was revealed when a friend of the boy informed his parents about the assault.
The boy’s parents filed a complaint at the Mahalakshmi Layout police station.
According to the FIR, the minor boy reportedly knew the school teacher, and they were good friends. On October 1, on the occasion of the boy’s birthday, they met at a cafe for the celebrations and then walked to a park in Mahalakshmi Layout, where they were spotted by the school teacher’s fiancé, who subsequently informed her brother about it.
As the boy was heading back home, he was ambushed by the school teacher’s brother and assaulted, as stated in the FIR. “They intercepted the boy, questioned his presence with the teacher, and threatened to kill him if he was seen with her again,” the FIR stated.
An investigating officer told DH that the suspects had been served with notices. The prime suspect is the teacher’s own brother.
“The suspects are all minors; hence, they have been served with notices. Investigation is on,” the officer said.