<p>Bengaluru: A minor boy was held by Madiwala Police after he was found switching on the camera on his mobile inside the women's washroom of a cinema theatre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Sunday evening. </p><p>A senior police officer said that the incident was reported around 9 pm at Sandhya Theatre located on V P road Chikka Madiwala. The boy allegedly switched on the camera on his mobile phone after he entered the women's washroom. </p><p>The women were shocked after noticing the boy was using the washroom and holding a mobile while switching camera on. One of them alerted the staff who caught minor boy and handed him over to the police.</p><p>Panic gripped the moviegoers who had visited the theatre to watch the re-release of Telugu movie <em>Nuvvu Naaku Nachav</em> and Madivala Police have taken the minor into custody and have initiated an inquiry.</p><p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy's uncle, who hails from Nepal works as house keeping staff in the premises, and the boy had come to city two weeks ago. He entered the women's washroom without noticing the sign board and was using mobile phone inside. We are examining his mobile as a part of the investigation. He will be handed over to juvenile home, the police officer said.</p>