Bengaluru boy killed as speeding water tanker runs over him

A 12-year-old boy was run over by a water tanker in Masthenahalli village, Bommasandra, on Friday.
The victim, Hruday Kumar, studied at a school in Chandapura.
His brother Vishal told DH that Hruday and his friends were cycling near the Veerabhadra Swamy Temple to see a Ganesha idol, when a speeding water tanker ran over him.
He suffered head injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.
The tanker was ferrying water from Hennagara Lake.
The driver fled after the accident.
“Many water tankers come here and drive rashly. It is unsafe to use the road. My brother was taken to the hospital, but they just told us he died,” said a distraught Vishal.
The accused has been detained.