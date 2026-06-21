Bengaluru braces for traffic controls as NEET, mega events coincide

<p>Bengaluru: Amid concerns over possible traffic snarls on Sunday due to the NEET-UG re-examination coinciding with a host of events, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced restrictions and security measures to ensure smooth commute and a hassle‑free conduct of the medical entrance test.</p>.<p>With a mega KPCC event at Palace Grounds, International Yoga Day celebrations and marathons coinciding with the nationwide NEET re-exam, the BTP have announced targeted diversions and movement controls around event venues and examination centres, prioritising candidates’ movement. </p>.<p>Commuters and students have been urged to plan travel well in advance and follow traffic advisories to avoid delays.</p>.<p>The police have declared a 200‑metre prohibited zone around all NEET centres. The restriction will come into force during exam hours: 2 pm to 5.15 pm on June 21 and mandates the closure of all photocopy shops, cyber cafes and computer typing centres within the radius for the duration.</p>.<p>The day will witness a mega convention at Palace Grounds when KPCC president-designate B K Hariprasad will formally assume charge. </p>.<p>More than one lakh Congress workers are expected to attend the convention, arriving in around 1,200 buses from across the state, raising fears of possible traffic disruptions. </p>.<p>Traffic police officials said they have drawn up diversion plans around marathon routes, Yoga Day congregation sites and major political programmes, and would manage intersections near examination centres to prioritise candidates’ movement.</p>.<p>"We have taken all necessary steps to facilitate hassle‑free travel for the general public and examination candidates. Candidates are advised to reach centres well before the reporting time and cooperate with security checks," a senior traffic officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, students in the city expressed mixed emotions. One candidate, who had done well in the earlier attempt, said he was anxious about the paper’s difficulty: "I am worried about the toughness of the paper as it was easy for me the first time and I did well.”</p>.<p>Another aspirant, attempting the exam again, described the grind as stressful: "We were forced to undergo this pressure and stress. Expecting an easy and simple paper," she said.</p>