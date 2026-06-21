Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru braces for traffic controls as NEET, mega events coincide

Commuters and students have been urged to plan travel well in advance and follow traffic advisories to avoid delays.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 23:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakatrafficKarnataka'

Follow us on :

Follow Us