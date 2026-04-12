<p>Bengaluru: Adding to the city's list of ever-growing infrastructure issues, especially the poor condition of roads, is Choodasandra in Anekal taluk. Residents in the locality have raised concerns about the accident-prone nature of the roads, endangering the lives of the public.</p>.<p>A seven-month pregnant woman residing in the locality shared multiple instances of physical pain caused by travelling on roads in and around her apartment. "Early on in pregnancy, I tried travelling by auto, but I had to hold on tightly because of how much it would shake. There are so many potholes and dents that at times I have almost fallen. Since then, I've only been travelling in our car. But even then, even before we complete the stretch of road outside the apartment, I have to ask my husband to take a break, because the potholes cause severe pain in my stomach," said Ranjini (name changed), 35, who is forced to use the same road to travel to the hospital every day.</p>.Bengaluru housing schemes still fail to serve the urban poor.<p>Residents worry about the state of the roads during the monsoon. "Throughout the year, the road is already prone to accidents. There are potholes, and drains are uncovered in some parts, causing vehicles to lose control. This will only get worse as the monsoon begins, and motorists won't be able to see the potholes. The road has only worsened in the last five years," said Nandakishore Karanam, a 42-year-old software engineer, adding that residents are yet to receive any aid from the authorities despite multiple complaints.</p>.<p>Residents also said that some stretches of road in the neighbourhood are missing from public maps and are therefore being ignored by local authorities. They also pointed to the worsening garbage dumping problem in the area.</p>.<p>Bhaskar, Bill Collector, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, told DH that efforts are being made to improve the road. "We're doing everything we can to improve the condition. The issue is that recently, multiple apartments have come up in the neighbourhood, and to provide access to these apartments, a private road has been converted into a public road, and now it comes under our jurisdiction. We have written to the authorities concerned to include the road in public maps, but the process is still ongoing," he said.</p>