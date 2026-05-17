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Bengaluru: BSWML launches app for collection of bulky waste

Once booked, the waste will be collected once a week depending on the quantity and nature of the garbage.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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