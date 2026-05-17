Bengaluru: BSWML launches app for collection of bulky waste

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has launched a new mobile application called ‘DClutter’ that citizens can use to have their bulky waste collected directly from their premises. </p>.<p>Once booked, the waste will be collected once a week depending on the quantity and nature of the garbage. </p>.<p>“The collected waste will be scientifically processed through authorised recyclers, wherever feasible, while the remaining non-recyclable material will be transported to waste-to-energy plants for further processing and disposal. The ‘DClutter’ app aims to bridge the existing gap in bulky waste management and provide Bengaluru citizens with a reliable and environmentally responsible disposal mechanism,” BSWML stated. </p>.<p>While BSWML regularly collects wet and dry waste, disposing bulky waste such as old furniture, sofas, mattresses, cupboards, broken sanitary fittings, old commodes and other large household waste items has been a problem since these items are not collected by regular waste collectors. As a result, many times, these items end up on the roadsides creating environmental concerns and affecting the cleanliness and aesthetics of the city. </p>.<p>To address the concern about bulky waste collection, BSWML ran a trial exercise by deploying tractors to collect bulky waste dumped on roadsides, during which nearly 6,000 tonnes of bulky waste was identified and collected from places across the city. </p>