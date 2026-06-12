Bengaluru: BSWML plans own garbage fleet, seeks to end dependence on contractors

<p>Bengaluru: In what could be a significant shift in the city's waste management system, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) is considering procuring its own fleet of auto tippers for garbage collection while outsourcing only drivers and helpers.</p>.<p>The move signals the BSWML's intent to move away from the long-standing practice of relying entirely on contractors for both vehicles and manpower.</p>.<p>The proposal, put forward by BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda, follows observations made by the Karnataka Lokayukta, which expressed dissatisfaction over irregular waste collection and the persistence of garbage blackspots across the city.</p>.BSWML decides not to collect mixed waste from houses, commercial buildings.<p>The proposal is expected to be discussed internally and, if approved, could fundamentally alter Bengaluru's waste collection model, which has remained contractor-driven for nearly two decades.</p>.<p>Notably, authorities have been engaging the existing set of contractors through service contracts, as previous attempts to adopt a tender-based system have not succeeded.</p>.<p>According to the BSWML, Bengaluru's nearly 30 lakh households require around 4,000 auto tippers for door-to-door waste collection, assuming each vehicle serves about 750 households. Officials estimate, however, that between 5% and 10% of these vehicles remain off the roads on any given day because of absenteeism among drivers and helpers or vehicle-related issues.</p>.<p>As each vehicle caters to around 750 households, even a single vehicle going off duty can leave hundreds of homes without waste collection services, often leading to garbage being dumped in public spaces.</p>.<p>During a visit to several wards under the Bengaluru North City Corporation, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil reportedly found irregularities in waste collection and questioned civic officials about recurring garbage blackspots.</p>.<p>Officials informed the Lokayukta that they were heavily dependent on contractors and had limited ability to ensure uninterrupted services when vehicles or workers failed to report for duty.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta is learnt to have suggested that the civic body directly manage at least a portion of the waste collection fleet to reduce such dependence.</p>.<p>On June 11, the BSWML drafted a proposal noting that several cities that perform well in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, including Mysuru and Indore, own their garbage collection vehicles while outsourcing manpower. The agency argued that adopting a similar model could improve accountability and monitoring in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The proposal further notes that nearly half of the existing fleet is more than 15 years old. Most vehicles are three-wheelers with a carrying capacity of about 500 kg, and many are not equipped with GPS, making real-time monitoring difficult.</p>.<p>As an alternative, the BSWML is exploring the possibility of directly procuring vehicles. According to its estimates, an electric waste collection vehicle equipped with GPS and dash cameras costs between Rs 9.46 lakh and Rs 11.16 lakh through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform.</p>.<p>Officials argue that owning the fleet would enable the agency to directly monitor vehicle movement, reduce disruptions caused by contractor absenteeism, and break what the proposal describes as a monopoly-like situation.</p>.<p>In his proposal, Karee Gowda said that replacing dependence on 33 contractors with a fleet owned by the civic body could create thousands of self-employment opportunities for drivers and helpers while giving the BSWML greater operational control.</p>.<p><span class="bold">By the numbers</span></p>.<p>30 lakh households in Bengaluru (estimated) <br />750 households = 1 collection block <br />4,000 auto tippers required (based on that norm) </p>.<p><span class="bold">Why BSWML wants change</span></p>.<p>More than 50% of vehicles are over 15 years old. <br />Existing three-wheelers can carry only 500 kg of waste. <br />On any given day, 5-10% of auto tippers remain absent, affecting waste collection from thousands of homes. <br />New 33-package tenders would require contractors to invest about Rs 10 crore per package in new vehicles, but the matter is still pending in the court. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Lokayukta push</span></p>.<p>The Lokayukta suggested that the BSWML/five city corporations should own at least 50% of the vehicles instead of depending entirely on contractors </p>.<p><span class="bold">EV procurement plan</span></p>.<p>40 electric vehicles proposed in Phase-1. <br />Estimated cost: Rs 4.97 crore. <br />With equipment: Rs 9.46 lakh–Rs 11.16 lakh per vehicle. </p>