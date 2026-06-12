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Bengaluru: BSWML plans own garbage fleet, seeks to end dependence on contractors

The move signals the BSWML's intent to move away from the long-standing practice of relying entirely on contractors for both vehicles and manpower.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:41 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:41 IST
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