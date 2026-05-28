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Bengaluru: Building bonds over handbound books

Across the city, bookbinding workshops are drawing people eager to slow down.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:09 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBooks

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