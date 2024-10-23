Bengaluru building collapse: 8 dead; cops arrest building owner’s son

<p>Bengaluru: The death toll in the building collapse in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening rose to eight, officials said. Three more bodies were recovered by the evening. </p><p>The deceased are Arman, 26, Tripal, 35, and Mohamed Sahil, 19, Solo Pashwan from Bihar; Manikantan, Sathya Raju, 25, from Tamil Nadu; Tulasi Reddy from Andhra Pradesh and Pulchan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. </p>.Bengaluru endures another day of rain nightmare.<p>Hennur police during the day arrested the co-owner and took into custody the contractor of the multistoried building. Police said Bhuvan Reddy, the son of Munireddy under whose name the building was constructed, was arrested. </p><p>“The contractor Muniyappa who has built four floors was taken into custody,” D Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said. </p><p>The case was registered under BNS Sections 100 (culpable homicide), 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a and b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 270 (public nuisance). Sections 326 (violation of act), 327 (violation of rules) and 328 (violation of regulations) of The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act and section 3 (failing to register of real estate project) of Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act were also invoked.</p>.<p>The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Mohammed Arshad, one of the injured labourers.</p><p>Police said Jagadevi, 45, Rasheed, 28, Nagaraju, 25, Ramesh Kumar, 28, Arman 22 and Ayaz, 40, were being treated at three city hospitals. </p><p>The G+ 6 building built on a 60x40 site in Anjanadri Layout under Hennur police station limits collapsed around 3.40 pm. Fire and Emergency Services sources confirmed to <em>DH</em> that the control room was alerted at 4.10 pm. </p>