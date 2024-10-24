Bengaluru building collapse: Two of the six injured are critical

<p>Bengaluru: The six people injured in the collapse of an under-construction apartment complex at Anjanadri Layout, East Bengaluru, are in critical condition. </p>.<p>Four of them were admitted to North Bangalore Hospital, including a 45-year-old woman named Jagadevi, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries.</p>.<p>According to an emergency medicine specialist at the hospital, Jagadevi suffered fractures to her spine, left collarbone, left shoulder bone, and multiple ribs, besides sustaining mild abdominal injuries. Her condition is critical and she requires multiple surgeries. </p>.<p>Nagaraj, 25, who sustained a left rib fracture, and Ramesh Kumar, 28, who suffered a scalp avulsion injury and injured his left ankle — both of which require surgical interventions and hospitalisation for three to five days — are in the ICU, while Rasheed, 28, is in the ward with no major injuries. Ayaaz, 40, who is in the ICU at Aster CMI, Sahakaranagar, sustained a rib fracture and a left wrist fracture. He is critical and under observation, a source said. </p>.<p>Arman, 22, was taken to Hosmat Hospital, where doctors noted he was stable in the ICU and required additional surgeries. </p>.<p>Dr Ajith Benedict Royan, medical director of the hospital, told DH that Arman’s left arm and leg were crushed.</p>.<p>“He was brought in at 4 am and was immediately taken for emergency services. We are trying to save his leg, which was crushed during the building collapse,” he said. </p>.<p><strong>Procedure performed</strong></p>.<p>Doctors performed a fasciotomy on Arman’s left thigh and arm, which is a surgical procedure involving cutting through the fascia (connective tissue around the muscle) to relieve pressure on the muscle and a left ankle debridement, which involves removing dead or damaged tissue from the area. </p>