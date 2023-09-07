Bengaluru bus camera helps cops nab house burglar

With assistance of a BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus camera, the city police swiftly cracked a burglary case in northern Bengaluru.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man, Subrato Mandal, for allegedly breaking into a house in Patelappa Layout and stealing valuables. Among the stolen items were gold worth Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 75,000 in cash.
Mandal, a native of West Bengal, had been living in Bengaluru’s Muthyalanagar near Mathikere for a while.
The burglary occurred on August 27 when Mandal was observed moving around in the Dollars’ Colony and Sanjay Nagar areas. He targeted a house in Patelappa Layout, waiting for the opportune moment. Mandal noticed the woman leaving the house and locking the door at 12.45 pm. He broke in a few hours later.
Upon returning home, the woman was shocked to find her house ransacked and valuables missing. She promptly filed a complaint.
During the investigation, the police discovered that the accused had taken measures to avoid being traced. He refrained from using a mobile phone. Although CCTV cameras in the vicinity captured his movements, his face was unrecognisable.
Accused boarded a bus
Police said that after stealing the loot, the accused walked to a bus stand and boarded a bus, making it difficult for police to determine his location.
The breakthrough in the case came when investigators reviewed BMTC bus camera footage, which captured Mandal’s movements after the burglary. Despite his efforts to evade capture, he was
apprehended.
Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division), told DH that the case was cracked in just two days and all the stolen items were recovered.