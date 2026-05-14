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Bengaluru: Bus priority lanes to make a comeback on Outer Ring Road

Authorities are also pushing to incentivise public transport and discourage single-occupancy vehicles.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:26 IST
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Maheshwar Rao 
Maheshwar Rao 
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Published 13 May 2026, 21:26 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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