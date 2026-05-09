<p>Bengaluru: The long-delayed Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), formerly known as the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), moved a step forward on Friday with the opening of technical bids for Package 1 of the project.</p>.<p>Infrastructure firms Shankara Narayana Constructions (SNC) and Vishwa Samudra Engineering have submitted bids for the work, officials said.</p>.<p>The package covers the 19.8-km stretch between Tumakuru Road and Ballari Road and is estimated to cost Rs 3,348.05 crore.</p>.<p>According to the tender floated by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the work will be executed under the Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) model and will include 10 years of operation and maintenance. The completion timeline is 36 months.</p>.<p>The authority issued preliminary notifications for land acquisition in 2007, but the project soon faced stiff opposition from landowners and farmers over acquisition and compensation issues. Multiple writ petitions were subsequently filed before the High Court of Karnataka, delaying implementation for years.</p>.<p>The Congress government revived the project while restructuring the compensation package, offering multiple options for land losers, including Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates and developed land in return. However, many farmers remain unhappy.</p>.<p>Officials said the technical evaluation of the bids submitted by SNC and Vishwa Samudra Engineering would be taken up over the next two weeks, while financial bids would be opened after the scrutiny is complete.</p>