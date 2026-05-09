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Bengaluru Business Corridor project moves a step closer

Infrastructure firms Shankara Narayana Constructions (SNC) and Vishwa Samudra Engineering have submitted bids for the work, officials said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 22:35 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 22:35 IST
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