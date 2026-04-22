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Bengaluru businessman loses Rs 3.8 crore in fake investment, impersonation scam

Police said the suspects impersonated Motilal Oswal and convinced the victim that he was dealing with a genuine company.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 21:01 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 21:01 IST
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