Bengaluru businessman's wife, 11-year-old son become Jain monks in Surat

Just days after a couple from Gujarat donated their wealth worth Rs 200 crore to embrace monkhood, a 30-year-old woman from Karnataka and her 11-year-old son have now abandoned their material lives and have become Jain monks.

The woman is identified as Sweety, wife of a Bengaluru-based businessman Manish. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, Sweety decided to lead the life of a monk when her son Hridhan was in her womb. After he was born, Sweety is said to have imparted the basics of monkhood to her son, with the aim to accept a Jain saint's life with him.

The mother and the son were part of a 'Diksha' ceremony during which they also abandoned their original identities. While Sweety was given the name Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji, her son Hridhan was named Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji. 'Diksha' is part of a ritual wherein a person before accepting monkhood, formally commits to abide by the disciplines and spiritual teachings preached under the Jain culture.